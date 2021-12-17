Stefan Rupp dismisses speculation surrounding any immediate sale of Bradford By Press Association December 17, 2021, 10:31 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 10:45 am Bradford owner Stefan Rupp admits there has been contact from American Cryptocurrency group WAGMI United (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bradford owner Stefan Rupp has dismissed speculation surrounding any immediate sale of the club. Rupp confirmed he has been contacted by a representative of American-based cryptocurrency investment group WAGMI United, who made an offer to buy the Yorkshire club. The owner said in a statement on the club’s website: “Despite various reports claiming a change of ownership is imminent, I can confirm it is not. 📜 CLUB STATEMENT | In light of recent speculation surrounding the ownership of Bradford City AFC, chairman Stefan Rupp has this morning issued a statement.➡️ | Read: https://t.co/kqvhZfiXkZ#BCAFC | #TakeMeHome pic.twitter.com/mcjg06bHYd— Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) December 17, 2021 “Yesterday, I received an e-mail from a representative of the WAGMI United group with an offer to purchase Bradford City AFC. “That is all I have received, nothing more, and no further action has taken place.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close