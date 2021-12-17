Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren cancel training after Covid-19 outbreak

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 11:15 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 12:09 pm
St Mirren have returned a number of positive lateral flow results (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren have revealed they have been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19.

The cinch Premiership club have reported several positive results from lateral flow testing and have cancelled training, with those concerned self-isolating while they await the outcome of PCR tests.

St Mirren have no match this weekend but are due to host Celtic in the league on Wednesday.

A statement on the club’s website read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that following recent lateral flow testing we have unfortunately received a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

“In line with Government guidelines, those affected have now taken PCR tests and will self-isolate for 10 days.

“Training has been suspended, but as it stands our upcoming matches will still go ahead. However, we will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.

“The health and wellbeing of our players and staff remains our utmost priority. St Mirren Football Club will make no further comment at this time.”

Dundee United reported several positive cases earlier in the week but believe they have contained the outbreak ahead of their Premiership game against Rangers on Saturday.

