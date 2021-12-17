Ryan Delaney facing late fitness test for Morecambe’s clash with Fleetwood

An error occurred. Please try again.

Morecambe will check on the fitness of Ryan Delaney ahead of the visit of Fleetwood.

The Irish defender is a doubt after picking up a knock at Portsmouth last weekend.

Centre-half Scott Wootton limped off injured at Fratton Park and will miss out.

Midfielder Freddie Price is also unavailable after suffering concussion in training this week.

Fleetwood could be without Callum Morton.

The forward suffered a hamstring injury against Gillingham and Town are waiting to discover the extent of the damage.

Ryan Edmondson could be handed a start if Morton is ruled out.

The side is otherwise likely to be unchanged after back-to-back wins over the Gills and Bolton.