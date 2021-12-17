Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forest’s Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Lolley in contention to face Hull

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 12:43 pm
Joe Lolley is back in training for Nottingham Forest (John Walton/PA)
Joe Lolley is back in training for Nottingham Forest (John Walton/PA)

Nottingham Forest’s Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Lolley are in contention to face Hull.

The pair have returned to training after missing last week’s 4-1 win at Swansea with illness.

Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu is also available after making his first appearance, against the Swans, since August following a hamstring injury.

Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), Max Lowe (groin) and Rodrigo Ely (muscle) remain out for boss Steve Cooper.

Hull boss Grant McCann has no fresh injuries ahead of their trip to the City Ground.

Lewie Coyle is not expected back until well into the new year while Alfie Jones is edging closer to a return following a hamstring problem.

Josh Emmanuel (illness) is out but Tom Eaves is fit after returning from an ankle problem last week.

Harvey Cartwright, Brandon Fleming, Matt Smith, George Moncur, Andy Cannon, Randell Williams and Tyler Smith all played for the Under-23s against Peterborough this week.

