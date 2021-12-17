Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnnie Jackson appointed permanent boss at Charlton after impressive run

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 12:43 pm
Johnnie Jackson has been confirmed as Charlton’s new permanent manager (Steven Paston/PA)
Johnnie Jackson has been confirmed as Charlton's new permanent manager (Steven Paston/PA)

Johnnie Jackson has vowed to extend his extraordinary start at Charlton after being confirmed as the club’s new manager on a permanent basis.

Jackson has led the Addicks to seven wins in 10 games since he took over from Nigel Adkins in October – the most successful start by any manager in the club’s history.

Jackson told Charlton TV: “The players and the staff have bought into what I am trying to do and they have helped facilitate results.

“I believe in everyone around me, I know that they are first class and will take the club forward.”

Charlton were mired in the relegation zone when Jackson was appointed on a temporary basis, immediately sparking the revival by leading them to a 1-0 win at Sunderland in his first match in charge.

The 39-year-old, whose side currently sit in 11th place in the table, has signed a contract which will automatically renew at the end of each of the next two seasons.

Jackson spoke of his pride at landing the role with a club for whom he played 279 games and scored 55 league goals.

He said: “I’m very pleased and very proud this morning. I have a special relationship with this football club, it is coming on 12 years now.

“I’ve been through some emotional times, highs and lows, which mould you into a certain character and this is the culmination of the story.

“From the moment I came here I had a special relationship with the supporters and the club and that has only grown over the years, through the good times and through the bad.”

