Middlesbrough wait on Matt Crooks ahead of Bournemouth match

Middlesbrough are hopeful that Matt Crooks will be fit to face Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old, along with fellow midfielder Duncan Watmore, had to be substituted in the draw against Stoke after both sustained knocks.

Boro boss Chris Wilder is confident Watmore will be available but there have been slight concerns about Crooks.

Isaiah Jones was also on the receiving end of a heavy challenge late on at the bet365 Stadium but saw the game out and he will be available.

Bournemouth could be set for a triple injury boost at the Riverside.

Philip Billing (knee), Junior Stanislas (hamstring) and Jordan Zemura (ankle) all missed the 2-0 home loss to Blackburn but have trained this week.

Cherries captain Steve Cook was withdrawn during the final 20 minutes against Rovers due to a calf problem but he too could be fit.

Jefferson Lerma is still suspended while Adam Smith is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.