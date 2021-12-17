Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Villa in form and Leeds licking their wounds – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 1:11 pm
The Premier League schedule has been hit by the rise in Covid-19 cases in England (Matthew Vincent/PA)
The troubling coronavirus situation means only half of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are due to take place.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points surrounding those five remaining fixtures.

Can Gerrard continue Villa rise?

Steven Gerrard has enjoyed a fine start to life in the Aston Villa hotseat since succeeding Dean Smith last month. Having taken charge at the end of a five-game losing streak, Tuesday’s 2-0 triumph at Norwich – now managed by predecessor Smith – was his fourth win in six Premier League matches at the helm. The two losses in that run came against title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool, with improving Villa heavily fancied to grab a fifth win under Gerrard when Burnley come to town on Saturday. Sean Dyche’s men, though, will have comparatively fresh legs as their midweek clash with Watford was called off at the last minute due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their opponents’ squad.

Will Gunners shoot down limping Leeds?

Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up Arsenal's 2-0 win against West Ham
Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up Arsenal’s 2-0 win against West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

Saturday evening’s Premier League encounter pits together two sides in contrasting form. Arsenal enjoyed comfortable back-to-back home wins against Southampton and West Ham at a time when Mikel Arteta was having to deal with a disciplinary matter, leading Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to be left out of both matches and stripped of the captaincy. The striker will again be absent at Leeds, who began the month with returning Patrick Bamford’s last-gasp leveller against Brentford. But the striker is now back on the sidelines along with key man Kalvin Phillips and several others. To compound matters, last weekend’s late 3-2 loss at Chelsea was followed by Wednesday’s 7-0 humiliation at Manchester City. Marcelo Bielsa will be desperate for a response.

Can stuttering Chelsea get welcome Wolves win?

Thomas Tuchel’s men started the campaign where they had left off, with the Champions League winners laying down an early marker in the Premier League title race. But Thursday’s shock 1-1 home draw against Everton meant Chelsea have taken just 12 points from their last seven top-flight matches. Admittedly, the Blues were without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to positive Covid-19 tests, while Kai Havertz was out ill on top of other issues. Tuchel will expect a response at Wolves, who were narrowly beaten by City after a debatable penalty last weekend before Bruno Lage oversaw a 1-0 win at Brighton on Wednesday.

Can Newcastle stem City tide?

Manchester City head to Newcastle fresh from a 7-0 win against Leeds
Manchester City head to Newcastle fresh from a 7-0 win against Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Eddie Howe would be forgiven for watching City’s 7-0 demolition of Leeds through his fingers as his relegation-threatened side prepare to welcome the rampant reigning Premier League champions. Pep Guardiola’s men swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with unerring ease and have two extra days of preparation, with Newcastle having headed to Anfield on Thursday night. Jonjo Shelvey gave the Magpies a shock lead against his former club, only for Liverpool to roar back and secure a 3-1 victory. There were some promising moments from Howe’s side but few expect Newcastle to collect just their second Premier League win of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Can Spurs stop Liverpool on their return to action?

It is far from certain that any of this weekend’s Premier League matches will go ahead and Tottenham know better than most about the havoc Covid-19 is currently causing. A spate of positive cases at the club saw the Europa Conference League clash with Rennes and Premier League trip to Brighton called off, before positive coronavirus tests at hosts Leicester led a third straight Spurs match to hit the buffers. A fixture pile-up is on its way after their November trip to Burnley was also postponed due to the weather and Antonio Conte will hope they have not lost too much momentum as Jurgen Klopp prepares to bring title-chasing Liverpool to the capital.

