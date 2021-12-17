Jason Cummings sent home from Dundee training and will not face Hearts

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jason Cummings was sent home from Dundee training on Friday morning and will not take part in their cinch Premiership contest with Hearts.

Dundee boss James McPake took action after it emerged on social media that Cummings had attended a live Open Goal podcast event at Glasgow’s Hydro on Thursday night.

With concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Cummings will miss out against Hearts at the Kilmac Stadium on Saturday, a team against whom he scored a late equaliser earlier this season.

McPake was already facing a selection headache with Charlie Adam, Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan still out and Ryan Sweeney suspended following his last-gasp red card against Hibernian in midweek.

Max Anderson went off with a fitness issue at Easter Road, although McPake was hopeful the midfielder came off before any damage was done to a lingering strain.

Reports earlier claimed striker Danny Mullen and left-back Jordan Marshall were also fitness doubts.