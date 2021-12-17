Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unnamed Oxford player tests positive for Covid ahead of Wigan visit

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 2:11 pm
An unnamed Oxford player has tested positive for Covid ahead of the weekend’s fixtures (Adam Davy/PA)
Oxford will be missing at least one player for their game against Wigan due to Covid-19.

A positive result was returned at the club’s training ground on Thursday as cases across football increase.

The U’s will also be without Jordan Thorniley after his red card in the win at MK Dons last weekend, although Cameron Brannagan made an early return from a hamstring injury in that game.

Jack Stevens could be back in contention after playing 45 minutes in a friendly recently.

Wigan will check on Jordan Cousins before making the trip to the Kassam Stadium.

The midfielder returned from a two-month absence with a hamstring problem against Shrewsbury on December 8 but suffered a fresh injury and missed the Ipswich game. However, Latics boss Leam Richardson is confident he will be back for the busy festive period.

Scott Smith will be out for around three months after suffering a broken leg recently.

Richardson’s team are unbeaten on the road in League One since losing at Sunderland on the opening day of the season.

