Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Battle of the Brits event postponed due to rising coronavirus rates

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 2:13 pm
Tournament director Jamie Murray made the announcement that the event has been postponed (Steven Paston/PA)
Tournament director Jamie Murray made the announcement that the event has been postponed (Steven Paston/PA)

The Battle of the Brits event due to be held in Aberdeen next week has been postponed due to rising rates of coronavirus.

The exhibition tournament pitting the best male players from Scotland against their English counterparts was scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Andy and Jamie Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans among those due to take part.

But the rapid increase in cases of Covid-19 and concern over the impact of the Omicron variant has led tournament director Jamie Murray and his organising team to postpone it until 2022.

He said: “Obviously this is incredibly disappointing for all of us organising the event, for the players and, most importantly, for the fans who wanted to come and watch us.

“Andy and I, and all the players due to take part, are absolutely gutted but some things are bigger than tennis. All that matters is keeping everyone safe.

“We’ve been blown away by Aberdeen’s enthusiasm for the event and we’re all looking forward to staging the Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland versus England in 2022.”

Avoiding testing positive for coronavirus ahead of travelling to Australia later this month will be top of the priority list for all British players.

Andy Murray missed out on a long-awaited Australian Open return earlier this year after an ill-timed bout of the illness and he revealed on Thursday that a planned family Christmas in Scotland has been cancelled.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal