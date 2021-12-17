Double injury blow for Wolves ahead of home clash with Chelsea

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wolves will almost certainly be without French full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and on-loan South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan for Sunday’s visit of Chelsea.

The pair suffered injuries in midweek and face a spell on the sidelines, and while Raul Jimenez is set to return from suspension, both Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva have tested positive for Covid-19.

Pedro Neto and Jonny (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are major doubts for a Chelsea squad already missing Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi through Covid.

Italy midfielder Jorginho has been playing through the pain of a back problem, while Loftus-Cheek picked up a knock in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

N’Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring, Covid) could both be pressed into starting ahead of schedule on their long-awaited returns.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Moulden, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Saiss, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang, Traore, Campbell.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah, Sarr, Silva, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.