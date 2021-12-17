Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Double injury blow for Wolves ahead of home clash with Chelsea

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 4:05 pm
Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan is set to miss Chelsea’s visit (Tim Goode/PA)
Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan is set to miss Chelsea’s visit (Tim Goode/PA)

Wolves will almost certainly be without French full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and on-loan South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan for Sunday’s visit of Chelsea.

The pair suffered injuries in midweek and face a spell on the sidelines, and while Raul Jimenez is set to return from suspension, both Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva have tested positive for Covid-19.

Pedro Neto and Jonny (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are major doubts for a Chelsea squad already missing Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi through Covid.

Italy midfielder Jorginho has been playing through the pain of a back problem, while Loftus-Cheek picked up a knock in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

N’Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring, Covid) could both be pressed into starting ahead of schedule on their long-awaited returns.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Moulden, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Saiss, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang, Traore, Campbell.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah, Sarr, Silva, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

