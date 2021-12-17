Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yorkshire advertise for head coach and directors in rebuild after racism scandal

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 4:49 pm Updated: December 17, 2021, 6:47 pm
A sign outside Yorkshire County Cricket Club (Danny Lawson/PA)
Yorkshire have invited applications for a new head coach and up to six non-executive directors to help the county navigate “the most challenging period” in their 158-year history.

The club have been widely criticised for their handling of Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism and harassment during his two spells at Headingley as a player.

It led to an overhaul of staff at the county, with chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur standing down last month before 16 members of the coaching and medical team were dismissed at the beginning of December, including first-team coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

Darren Gough
Darren Gough is Yorkshire’s new director of cricket (Adam Davy/PA)

Former White Rose bowler Darren Gough has taken over the latter role, initially on an interim basis for the 2022 season, and an announcement on Friday confirmed Yorkshire were making “an open call for applications for both (their) head coach and a number of non-executive director positions on (their) board”.

New Yorkshire chair Lord Patel said: “There is a lot of work to be done to ensure that Yorkshire County Cricket Club is a club for everyone.

“We are committed to fostering excellence throughout the team, and we need people at the club who believe in the process we are undertaking and want to be part of it.

“The roles we are advertising today will play a crucial part in the development of an inclusive and welcoming culture that learns from the past and welcomes progress.

“We want to attract the very best applications from a range of backgrounds to join us and I look forward to meeting with potential candidates over the coming weeks.”

Moxon and Gale were the most recent high-profile departures, although ex-head coach and captain Gale, who was suspended pending an investigation into a historic social media post, did insist at the time he would take legal action over his dismissal.

Yorkshire referenced the importance of learning from the past in their job description for a new head coach.

It read: “The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is one of the most successful clubs in the world and undergoing the most challenging period in its 158-year history.

“Under new leadership, the club is committed to learning from the past and recognises the significant change required to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone.

“This starts with the appointment of a coaching team to support and enhance the development of our senior teams and age group players to achieve their potential and provide players for both Yorkshire and England.”

A closing date of December 29 has been set for applications to be entered for the head coach role, while interviews will be held in January.

“An understanding of the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion,” was one of 12 essential bullet points for applicants for the position.

The deadline for applications for the non-executive director roles is February 1, with interviews to take place during that month and appointments formally made at the club’s annual general meeting on March 26.

“We are focused on addressing the many, long-term challenges which have emerged and are looking for passionate, committed and experienced people to support good governance for a successful and inclusive organisation,” Yorkshire’s job application for the non-executive director roles read.

“We are looking to recruit up to six non-executive directors who can help support our mission to encourage a more diverse membership pool and more diverse participation at both YCCC and within cricket in Yorkshire generally.”

The club added: “We particularly encourage applications from under-represented groups including women, individuals from black and Asian communities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people; these are currently under-represented.”

