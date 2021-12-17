Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicky Devlin welcomes heavy schedule as Livingston look to build on winning run

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 5:29 pm
Livingston captain Nicky Devlin has welcomed the heavy schedule (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Livingston captain Nicky Devlin has welcomed the heavy schedule as they look to build on their winning run.

Livi have beaten Hibernian and Dundee United in their past two matches and have a chance to put further distance between themselves and the bottom teams in the cinch Premiership when they host Ross County on Saturday.

Devlin’s side are also due to face Motherwell, Dundee and St Johnstone before the winter break.

“Footballers want to play football,” Devlin said. “It’s ideal for us, because when you’re on a good run you want to play as many games as you can.

“Any dressing room is good when you have been winning games and we are in a good place.

“You are excited for every game coming up and you want them to come quite happily the way they come thick and fast in December.”

Livi won 3-2 in Dingwall two months ago and Devlin was impressed by County wingers Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook.

The right-back, whose club have given 3,000 free tickets to local schools, clubs and community groups, said: “We know how difficult Saturday will be. Up there was really difficult.

“The first 30 minutes, until we scored, was kind of backs-against-the-wall stuff. We know they have major threats, especially down the sides, the two wingers are really, really good.

“As a pair, when the two of them play in the same team, it does make it very difficult. If we can stop them having a big impact, we will fancy ourselves to win it.

“Hopefully us having home advantage and the extra crowd at the game, hopefully that will help.

“It’s a big game and it deserves that kind of atmosphere.”

