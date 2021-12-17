Ryan Edwards urges Dundee United to show resilience against Rangers

Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards vowed the Tangerines would show their resilience and go to Ibrox looking to pull off another upset.

United have a number of players missing through Covid-19 and injury and have only taken one point from the four games before their trip to face cinch Premiership champions Rangers.

The odds are stacked heavily against them but Edwards feels they have the quality and character to defy the predictions as they look to follow up their early-season win against Gers.

Edwards said: “It’s exactly that (a test of character). It’s one no-one will give us a chance so there will be no pressure on us, it will all be on them.

“We have beaten them once already this season and, yeah, it’s obviously different terms now, a different manager, a different run of form, but we are going there to try and win the game.

“We’ve got a good squad and we have got confidence in everyone.”

The defender added: “Everyone was writing us off at the start of the season and we proved a lot of people wrong and started well. We are still fourth in the table but we feel we should have more points.

“We are going through a wobble now and we have got to try and put it right as soon as.”