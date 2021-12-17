Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Edwards urges Dundee United to show resilience against Rangers

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 5:33 pm
Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards, left (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards vowed the Tangerines would show their resilience and go to Ibrox looking to pull off another upset.

United have a number of players missing through Covid-19 and injury and have only taken one point from the four games before their trip to face cinch Premiership champions Rangers.

The odds are stacked heavily against them but Edwards feels they have the quality and character to defy the predictions as they look to follow up their early-season win against Gers.

Edwards said: “It’s exactly that (a test of character). It’s one no-one will give us a chance so there will be no pressure on us, it will all be on them.

“We have beaten them once already this season and, yeah, it’s obviously different terms now, a different manager, a different run of form, but we are going there to try and win the game.

“We’ve got a good squad and we have got confidence in everyone.”

The defender added: “Everyone was writing us off at the start of the season and we proved a lot of people wrong and started well. We are still fourth in the table but we feel we should have more points.

“We are going through a wobble now and we have got to try and put it right as soon as.”

