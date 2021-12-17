Cristian Montano sidelined for up to three weeks as Livingston host Ross County By Press Association December 17, 2021, 6:09 pm Cristian Montano is sidelined for Livingston (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cristian Montano faces two or three weeks out with a hamstring injury as Livingston prepare to host Ross County in the cinch Premiership. Livi defender Tom Parkes remains out with a knee injury. Keaghan Jacobs is back running, while long-term absentees Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden remain sidelined. Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury and will miss the trip. Harry Paton came off in the midweek defeat to Celtic in Dingwall with a knock but will be fit. Staggies boss Malky Mackay has a few players with bumps and bruises but nothing serious. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to show calm approach against Livingston Regan Charles-Cook says Ross County have no time to dwell on late Celtic setback Celtic leave it late to pick up three points at Ross County Connor Randall a doubt for Ross County’s game with Celtic