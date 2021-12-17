Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Valerien Ismael’s West Brom held to goalless stalemate at former club Barnsley

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 10:11 pm
Valerien Ismael (centre) saw his West Brom side draw at Barnsley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Valerien Ismael (centre) saw his West Brom side draw at Barnsley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael could not inspire West Brom to their first win at Oakwell for 74 years on his return to the club.

Albion, currently positioned 18 places above Ismael’s old employers, were forced to settle for a goalless Championship draw at his old stomping ground, extending the club’s winless run in the South Yorkshire town to a 19th visit.

The sorry record – stretching back to 1947 – was maintained courtesy of some determined backs-to-the-wall defending by the hosts with Callum Brittain, Carlton Morris and Michal Helik all making excellent goal-line clearances, while visiting defender Cedric Kipre also rattled the frame of the goal.

Barnsley have still only won once in their last 21 matches but, at least under Poya Asbaghi, the Tykes are beginning to rediscover a little of the battling spirit that saw Ismael take them to the Championship play-offs last term.

The Baggies had been unfortunate not to forge into a third-minute lead when Kipre’s header thudded against an upright following a right-wing free-kick delivered by former Tyke Alex Mowatt.

Moments later, a 20-yard Brittain shot whistled over the visitors’ crossbar and, after a stagnant period in the game, Albion right wing-back Darnell Furlong cut inside and saw his edge-of-the-box effort deflected away from goal at the first half’s midway point.

Just before the half-hour mark, Jordan Hugill was denied only his second goal of the season when Brittain positioned himself brilliantly on the line to get in the way of the former Preston striker’s sidefooted, six-yard attempt.

At the other end, Sam Johnstone palmed Josh Benson’s 30-yard free-kick over after Jake Livermore had bundled Callum Styles to the ground.

But a looping Hugill effort had to be punched behind by Brad Collins as the ball threatened to dip under the home goalkeeper’s crossbar and, when Furlong’s subsequent corner was helped on amid a crowd of near-post bodies, Barnsley striker Morris made a terrific overhead clearance off the line to keep the scores level at the break.

Ismael’s men continued to pose the greater attacking intent after the restart with Kipre steering a chance wide from close to the penalty spot after his initial shot had been blocked.

A wayward free-kick by Furlong then wildly missed the target when Mowatt, who was also standing over the ball, would have probably been a better option.

Collins had to react in sharp fashion on his own goal-line, however, to claw away Furlong’s inswinging corner and the Barnsley stopper was also equal to Callum Robinson’s deflected strike after good work through the left channel by Karlan Grant.

Midway through the second period, Baggies skipper Kyle Bartley headed the ball over from a Mowatt corner and after 71 minutes, Barnsley’s only attempt of the half saw Jordan Williams comfortably clear the crossbar from distance.

More heroic defending from the hosts kept the game goalless shortly afterwards when Grant sprinted on to a Kipre ball through the right channel and skipped past an outrushing Collins only for his shot to be blocked after excellent covering play by Helik.

A Grant up-and-under then saw Furlong head off target as Albion began to get desperate in their endeavours to force a breakthrough and Matt Clarke went on to see a looping late header land on top of the netting.

At the other end of the pitch, though, Ismael’s men remain peerless in the Championship with the division’s best defence keeping an 11th clean sheet to remain third with the hosts second-bottom.

