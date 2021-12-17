Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robert Lewandowski breaks goal record as Bayern Munich ease past Wolfsburg

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 10:33 pm
Robert Lewandowski (centre) celebrates with Bayern's Jamal Musiala (left) and Malik Tillman (Andreas Schaad/AP)
Robert Lewandowski (centre) celebrates with Bayern’s Jamal Musiala (left) and Malik Tillman (Andreas Schaad/AP)

Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s long-standing record for the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year after notching number 43 in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 thumping of Wolfsburg on Friday night.

The Poland striker looked like having to settle for only a share of the record as Bayern’s last game of 2021 entered the final three minutes with the points sewn up at 3-0 but Lewandowski still not on the scoresheet.

However, the 33-year-old was not to be denied and he wrote his name in the record books in style with an acrobatic finish from Jamal Musiala’s header back into the middle of the area.

Lewandowski’s goal – his 24th in 21 matches against Wolfsburg – saw him eclipse the record of 42 that former Bayern and West Germany great Muller had set in 1972.

Thomas Muller, making his 400th Bundesliga appearance, had earlier set the runaway Bundesliga leaders on the road to victory with a seventh-minute opener and Dayot Upamecano and Leroy Sane put the result beyond doubt before Lewandowski added the icing to the cake.

Serie A pacesetters Inter Milan were in similarly clinical mood as they thrashed rock-bottom Salernitana 5-0 away from home.

Denzel Dumfries
Denzel Dumfries (left) was on the scoresheet for Inter Milan (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

The Italian champions needed only 12 minutes to break down their struggling opponents with Ivan Perisic putting Inter ahead and Denzel Dumfries made it 2-0 before half-time.

Alexis Sanchez added a third just after the break and late goals from substitutes Lautaro Martinez and Roberto Gagliardini wrapped up a sixth successive league win for Inter, who moved four points clear of AC Milan ahead of their weekend showdown with fourth-placed Napoli.

Friday’s other game in Italy saw Lazio beat second-bottom Genoa 3-1, Pedro, Francesco Acerbi and Mattia Zaccagni doing the damage before Filippo Melegoni’s late consolation.

In Spain, Celta Vigo put further daylight between themselves and the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Espanyol.

Santi Mina, Iago Aspas and Denis Suarez were on the scoresheet for the hosts and Espanyol could only reply through Loren Moron in stoppage time.

