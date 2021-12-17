William Borland settles deciding leg with nine-dart finish at World Championship

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland’s William Borland produced a brilliant nine-dart finish at the William Hill World Championship to clinch a 3-2 first-round win against Bradley Brooks.

With the scores locked at 2-2 in the deciding set Borland, from East Calder, struck perfection with three treble 20s, followed by two more and treble 19 on his second visit.

The 25-year-old then hit two more treble 20s and finished on double 12 to send the Alexandra Palace crowd into raptures on his World Championship debut.

Scenes on toast. William Borland sparking madness inside Ally Pally! pic.twitter.com/TU7C8rdjGR — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2021

Blackburn’s Brooks, 21, had hit back from 2-0 down in the decider, having reeled off three successive legs to win the fourth set and extend the match.

Borland’s effort was the 11th nine-dart finish at the World Championship and the first since Gary Anderson completed the feat in his semi-final win against Jelle Klaasen in 2016.

Paul Lim was the first player to achieve a nine-dart finish on the biggest stage in 1990 at the BDO World Championship.

Great game of darts really enjoyed that well done to Willie Borland great way to finish brilliant also from Bradley Brooks. Well done both of you. — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) December 17, 2021

The Singapore veteran, who made his World Championship debut in 1982, was denied a place in the second round of this year’s tournament after being edged out 3-2 by Joe Murnan.

But 67-year-old Lim pushed his opponent all the way, taking the match to a deciding set after Murnan had missed match darts in the fourth.

Second seed Peter Wright, world champion in 2020, was not at his best but still proved to good for fellow Englishman Ryan Meikle, who he defeated 3-0 to reach the third round.

𝗪𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝘆 Peter Wright does what needed to do and progresses with a 3-0 victory over Ryan Meikle to reach the Third Round. pic.twitter.com/g0t8JytyMl — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2021

Kent’s Ross Smith booked his place in the second round with a comfortable 3-0 win against Canada’s Jeff Smith.

Earlier on Friday, Poland’s 12th seed Krzysztof Ratajski became the first seeded player to be knocked out after losing 3-1 to Irishman Steve Lennon in a second-round clash.

𝗪𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗠𝗘𝗜𝗞𝗟𝗘! 🐍 Peter Wright not at his best but he gets the job done, sealing a whitewash 3-0 success over the young Ryan Meikle! pic.twitter.com/jEYkArctE8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2021

Russia’s Boris Koltsov produced dazzling 121 and 130 checkouts as he whitewashed Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena 3-0 to reach the second round for the first time.

Irish teenager Keane Barry marked his tournament debut by edging past first-round opponent Royden Lam 3-2 and Newcastle’s Ryan Joyce clinched a deciding leg after letting slip a two-set lead to beat Czech Roman Benecky by the same score.