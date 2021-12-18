Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England batters are not learning their lessons – Sir Alastair Cook

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 1:03 pm
England went from 150 for two to 236 all out in Adelaide (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Former captain Sir Alastair Cook says England are not learning from their mistakes after another Ashes batting collapse.

Joe Root’s side are staring defeat in the face in second Test in Adelaide after ending day three 282 runs behind Australia, who have nine second-innings wickets left.

Root and Dawid Malan’s stand of 138 had taken England to a position of promise at 150 for two but a familiar tumble of wickets after lunch saw them bowled out for 236.

A similar collapse cost the tourists the game in the first Test at Brisbane and Cook says the batters are not following advice they would have been given as schoolchildren.

“It is all too familiar and it is incredibly frustrating for the players, the coaches, you can’t afford to lose wickets in clusters,” he said on BT Sport.

“You have got batting coaches saying, ‘if you lose a wicket you have to rebuild’, all the stuff you tell 13-year-olds in team meetings, and unfortunately they are not learning lessons.

“They are not being good enough when they are put under pressure as a batting unit. When one wicket falls Australia are brilliant at seizing that opportunity for 20 minutes. Starting your innings on a flat wicket is so important, Australia go all in and England haven’t been good enough to withstand that.”

With England 282 runs behind and having nine Australian wickets still to take, Cook says the game has almost gone.

“That was the big chance to get back into the series and bat big and Root and Malan were excellent,” he added.

“As soon as the talisman went second or third over after lunch, (England lost) four for 19, you just cannot afford to do this on flat wickets time and time again because in 45 minutes the game is almost out of reach already.”

