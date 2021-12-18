Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Lage hails Jorginho as ‘one of the best’ as Wolves face Chelsea

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 4:31 pm
Wolves boss Bruno Lage, pictured, is a fan of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho (David Davies/PA)
Wolves boss Bruno Lage, pictured, is a fan of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho (David Davies/PA)

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage believes Chelsea’s Jorginho is one of the best midfielders in the world but has plenty of faith in his own options ahead of the Blues’ visit to Molineux.

Jorginho was a key cog in Chelsea going all the way in the Champions League last season and was just as instrumental as Italy won the European Championship over the summer.

Lage is full of admiration for Jorginho, who finished behind only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski in the Ballon d’Or running last month, and how the 29-year-old is frequently able to relieve the pressure on Chelsea’s backline.

“All the players are important but I like midfielders, they are very important to play a good game, and Jorginho is one of the best in that position at the moment,” Lage said.

“When we try to press them, every time their concern is to find Jorginho because every time Jorginho gives a solution to come out of the pressure and find the right spaces. He is very clever.”

Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are set to line up in the centre of the park for Wolves on Sunday while striker Raul Jimenez will return from suspension, although Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hwang Hee-chan are set to miss out because of injury.

Leander Dendoncker could also feature alongside Neves and Moutinho in midfield and Lage is confident in what they bring ahead of a contest against one of the sides chasing Premier League glory this season.

“I can talk about Ruben and Joao,” Lage said. “They are very clever, experienced also. That’s why it’s important to have these two players with me because with them I can play in a different way.

“They give me a lot of things, they are different, if I play with three we can also play with three.

“I am very happy with my midfielders and for sure they want to play these games and compete against these players.”

Eighth-placed Wolves will also be without Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva after the pair tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

