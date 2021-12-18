Jay Spearing stunner snatches Tranmere the points

An error occurred. Please try again.

A brilliant second-half strike from Jay Spearing earned Tranmere a precious 1-0 win against fellow play-off chasers Leyton Orient.

Spearing’s goal secured Rovers a fourth straight win as they moved up to fifth place in Sky Bet League Two.

Tranmere went close in the first minute when O’s defender Shadrach Ogie had to dive full-length to clear Charlie Jolley’s cross-shot off the line.

The visitors soon took control of the game and Dan Kemp saw a curling free-kick well saved by Ross Doohan.

Adam Thompson then had a close-range effort blocked by Rovers skipper Peter Clarke.

Just before the break Tranmere’s Josh Hawkes sprinted down the left before firing in a low angled strike which goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux tipped round a post.

A moment of rare quality lit up the game just before the hour mark as Rovers broke the deadlock. Hawkes touched the ball to Spearing and the veteran midfielder smashed home superbly into the top corner from 18 yards.

Harry Smith and substitute Paul Smyth – one of just four on the bench for Orient – went closest to grabbing a late equaliser.