Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Queen of the South cruise to comfortable win over Ayr

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 5:01 pm
On-loan Kilmarnock striker Innes Cameron was on target for the hosts (Jeff Holmes/PA)
On-loan Kilmarnock striker Innes Cameron was on target for the hosts (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Queen of the South claimed their first Scottish Championship victory in over two months with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Ayr.

Euan East gave the home side an early lead as he picked out the bottom corner from the centre of the box following a corner after nine minutes.

The Doonhamers continued to dominate and extended their advantage just before the half-hour mark as former Ayr loanee Innes Cameron headed home from close range following another Lee Connelly corner for his second goal in two games.

Three minutes after the break, Josh Todd – who was on loan at Ayr earlier this year – slotted Ruari Paton’s assist past Honest Men goalkeeper Aidan McAdams to make it 3-0.

Midfielder Cameron Salkeld fired an effort against the crossbar as the visitors looked for a consolation deep into the second half but the Doonhamers held onto their clean sheet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal