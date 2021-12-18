Sutton up to third with narrow win over Harrogate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Donovan Wilson’s first league goal since October fired Sutton into the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League Two with a battling 1-0 win against Harrogate.

Matt Gray’s side, playing in the Football League for the first time in their 123-year history, took full advantage of games being called off due to Covid-19 outbreaks to go third.

It was a third straight home win without conceding for the Yellows – who have lost just three times at Gander Green Lane all season.

It was a slow start to proceedings until Omar Bugiel expertly slipped Wilson in to coolly slot home the only goal of the game on the half-hour mark.

Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis produced a good save to beat away Alex Pattison’s near-post strike after the break.

Will Randall fluffed his lines twice as he failed to hit the target when he could have wrapped the game up late on.

Those misses almost came back to haunt Sutton as Bouzanis tipped substitute Jack Muldoon’s last-gasp header over.