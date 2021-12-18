Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton up to third with narrow win over Harrogate

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 5:03 pm
Donovan Wilson scored the only goal of the game (Yui Mok/PA)
Donovan Wilson scored the only goal of the game (Yui Mok/PA)

Donovan Wilson’s first league goal since October fired Sutton into the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League Two with a battling 1-0 win against Harrogate.

Matt Gray’s side, playing in the Football League for the first time in their 123-year history, took full advantage of games being called off due to Covid-19 outbreaks to go third.

It was a third straight home win without conceding for the Yellows – who have lost just three times at Gander Green Lane all season.

It was a slow start to proceedings until Omar Bugiel expertly slipped Wilson in to coolly slot home the only goal of the game on the half-hour mark.

Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis produced a good save to beat away Alex Pattison’s near-post strike after the break.

Will Randall fluffed his lines twice as he failed to hit the target when he could have wrapped the game up late on.

Those misses almost came back to haunt Sutton as Bouzanis tipped substitute Jack Muldoon’s last-gasp header over.

