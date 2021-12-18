Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Norwood and Nathan Broadhead on target as Ipswich hold Sunderland

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 5:13 pm
James Norwood gave Ipswich a half-time lead before Sunderland hit back (Adam Davy/PA)
High-flying Sunderland were held to a thrilling 1-1 draw by mid-table Ipswich in League One.

James Norwood put the home side in front in added time at the end of the first half but Nathan Broadhead cancelled out the lead early in the second period.

Ipswich, who had their newly appointed manager Kieran McKenna watching on from the stands before he takes on the role on Monday, had the lion’s share of the opening exchanges and in the 10th minute Wes Burns’ cross was fired over the bar by an unmarked Matt Penney.

Norwood gave the home side a deserved lead when Macauley Bonne’s low cross looped up off a defender for the Ipswich forward to head home off the underside of the bar.

Broadhead levelled the scores five minutes into the second half when he latched onto a pin-point through-ball from Dan Neil to fire home.

Substitute Kane Vincent-Young bent a low shot just wide of Sunderland’s left-hand post and the visitors had three successive corners which they failed to capitalise on as the game drew to a conclusion with a point apiece.

