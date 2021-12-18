James Norwood and Nathan Broadhead on target as Ipswich hold Sunderland

An error occurred. Please try again.

High-flying Sunderland were held to a thrilling 1-1 draw by mid-table Ipswich in League One.

James Norwood put the home side in front in added time at the end of the first half but Nathan Broadhead cancelled out the lead early in the second period.

Ipswich, who had their newly appointed manager Kieran McKenna watching on from the stands before he takes on the role on Monday, had the lion’s share of the opening exchanges and in the 10th minute Wes Burns’ cross was fired over the bar by an unmarked Matt Penney.

Norwood gave the home side a deserved lead when Macauley Bonne’s low cross looped up off a defender for the Ipswich forward to head home off the underside of the bar.

Broadhead levelled the scores five minutes into the second half when he latched onto a pin-point through-ball from Dan Neil to fire home.

Substitute Kane Vincent-Young bent a low shot just wide of Sunderland’s left-hand post and the visitors had three successive corners which they failed to capitalise on as the game drew to a conclusion with a point apiece.