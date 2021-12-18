Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Barlaser effort enough as League One leaders Rotherham edge Cambridge

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 5:15 pm
Daniel Barlaser was on target for Rotherham (Tim Goode/PA)
League One leaders Rotherham extended their unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions with a 1-0 triumph at Cambridge.

Daniel Barlaser’s second-half strike made the difference as the visitors maintained their two-point lead over second-placed Wigan.

Dimitar Mitov was called into action midway through the first half when a short Rotherham corner was worked to Shane Ferguson and Mitov beat away his effort from the edge of the box.

A minute before the break, Jensen Weir sent the ball down to Adam May, who strode forward before seeing his low shot saved by Viktor Johansson.

Both sides went close early in the second half, with Joe Ironside firing the ball narrowly wide after being played in by Weir, while – after 52 minutes – Mitov produced an excellent stop to turn away Freddie Ladapo’s close-range effort.

The Millers struck the decisive goal after 66 minutes when Chiedozie Ogbene led a rapid break which ended in Michael Smith teeing up Barlaser, who fired precisely into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Cambridge’s best chance for an equaliser came 15 minutes from time but May could only fire over from distance.

