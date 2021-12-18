Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Brereton Diaz double helps Blackburn up to third with Birmingham thrashing

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 5:15 pm
Ben Brereton Diaz scored twice in the win over Birmingham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ben Brereton Diaz scored a brace as Blackburn climbed up to third in the Sky Bet Championship after thrashing Birmingham 4-0.

Before the game, Blues boss Lee Bowyer said Blackburn were clinical in every department and it took six minutes to prove that theory as the division’s form side opened up Birmingham, allowing John Buckley to score his first of the campaign.

Although the visitors rallied towards the end of the half and were unlucky when Chuks Aneke’s wonderful strike hit the crossbar, Blackburn ruthlessly put them to the sword with three second-half goals.

Reda Khadra’s composed finish made it 2-0 and Brereton Diaz slotted home a penalty on the hour before the Chilean striker capped a fine move with a close-range header, his 19th goal of the term, to round off a perfect afternoon.

Blackburn’s promotion push shows no signs of relenting after they registered a fifth consecutive clean sheet for the first time since 1996/97, and a fifth straight league win for the first time since 2000.

The last time that happened, they were promoted to the Premier League, and in such irresistible form, it is hard to make a case against a return.

Birmingham’s away woes continued with a sixth loss in nine, during which time they have netted just three.

Blackburn cut through the visitors to take an early lead as Jan Paul Van Hecke’s raking pass found Ryan Nyambe who surged forward and his cross was palmed by Matija Sarkic to Buckley who slotted into the bottom corner.

Scott Wharton lashed wide soon after when Sarkic diverted a corner straight to the defender but Rovers were given a reminder of the Birmingham threat when Aneke picked the ball up 25 yards out and curled a brilliant effort that cannoned off the crossbar with Thomas Kaminski well beaten.

Any hopes of a comeback were ruthlessly extinguished by Rovers in the 52nd minute when Darragh Lenihan’s ball in behind the defence found Khadra who rounded the goalkeeper and showed remarkable composure to sit a defender down before finishing confidently.

Rovers were rampant and scored a third from the spot in the 60th minute after Brereton Diaz was brought down by the hapless Sarkic. He picked himself up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and place into the left corner.

Blackburn substitute Dan Butterworth’s thunderous strike rattled the crossbar in the 77th minute, but Rovers got their fourth two minutes later when his cross looped up and gave Brereton Diaz a simple header on the line for his 19th of the season.

It could have been even more emphatic, as the Chilean’s deft lob clipped the woodwork late on.

