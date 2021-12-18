James McClean nets late winner as Wigan defeat depleted Oxford

An error occurred. Please try again.

James McClean scored a classy late winner as Wigan beat a depleted Oxford 3-2 at the Kassam Stadium.

Matty Taylor’s 11th goal of the season helped the U’s recover from two goals down and looked set to earn his side a point.

But McClean ran 30 yards, cutting in from the left, before rifling a shot low into the far corner in the 86th minute to earn victory for the visitors.

The U’s, already without 10 players – including four to Covid-19 – saw their problems increase when James Henry was injured in the warm-up.

Wigan went ahead in the eighth minute when Jack Whatmough headed Max Power’s corner across goal and Will Keane nodded in from a yard out.

Power doubled the visitors’ lead after 32 minutes by pouncing on Billy Bodin’s loose defensive header with a low drive from 20 yards.

Ryan Williams pulled one back for the home side with an angled shot from Gavin Whyte’s lay-off a minute later.

And Taylor, who had shot against the bar in the first half, turned in Whyte’s cross after 59 minutes to level it up.

But McClean had the final say.