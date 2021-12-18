Jamie Walker nets winner as Hearts beat Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hearts returned to winning ways in the cinch Premiership with a 1-0 victory over Dundee at Dens Park.

Substitute Jamie Walker scored the only goal of what was a tight affair in the second half.

The result consolidated the Edinburgh side’s hold on third spot in the table but for a heavily-depleted Dundee squad, it was their fourth defeat in a row.

The home side were down to the bare bones with a whole host of players out through injury and suspension while Jason Cummings was also absent from the squad for disciplinary reasons with manager James McPake only able to name five subs on the bench.

Hearts were missing talismanic striker Liam Boyce.

The opening exchanges were fairly even with both sides showing plenty of attacking intent without creating clear-cut openings.

Hearts manufactured a chance in the 18th minute when they worked the ball towards Ben Woodburn but the on-loan Liverpool winger’s lofted effort sailed over Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins’ crossbar.

Shortly after, Hearts had another opportunity when Barrie McKay swung a corner in from the right with the unmarked Taylor Moore sending a powerful header just wide.

The Dundee fans were then demanding a penalty as Leigh Griffiths tumbled to the turf inside the Hearts penalty box under a challenge by John Souttar but referee Willie Collum ruled there had been no offence.

As the game passed the half-hour mark, it had become a scrappy affair with a succession of niggly fouls disrupting any chance of flowing play.

However, Dundee did finally produce a piece of quality in the 41st minute when Paul McGowan played in Luke McCowan with Hearts keeper Craig Gordon diving to his right to keep out the winger’s low shot.

Thick fog descended on Dens at half-time with both teams struggling to get going after the break.

Hearts had a half chance on the hour mark when McKay set up Walker on the edge of the Dundee box but his shot was a wild one and flew well wide.

Cammy Devlin then had an opening but his fiercely-struck shot was headed over by Dundee defender Liam Fontaine.

However, the visitors finally scored what proved to be the winner in the 75th minute.

McKay teed up sub Aaron McEneff on the edge of the Dundee box and although his deflected shot cannoned off Legzdins’ post and back across goal, Walker was first to react to shoot high into the net.

Dundee had a late chance but Paul McMullan’s shot flew wide.