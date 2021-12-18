Fleetwood revival continues with battling draw at Morecambe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fleetwood’s revival under caretaker boss Stephen Crainey continued with a well-earned point in this derby at the Mazuma Stadium.

Both teams had chances to win but both defences remained on top as the game ended 0-0.

Morecambe created the first chance after just six minutes when Adam Phillips headed a Ryan Cooney cross inches wide.

Fleetwood then enjoyed a period of dominance and Shayden Morris was denied by an excellent save from Kyle Letheren after he was played in on goal by a superb Paddy Lane through ball.

Cole Stockton saw the first chance of the second half for Morecambe when he headed a right-wing cross from a good opening wide before Fleetwood hit back again with Ged Gardner denied a tap-in from another excellent Cian Hayes cross by the vital clearance from Anthony O’Connor.

As both teams pushed forward for a winner it was Morecambe who had the clearest opportunity when top scorer Stockton was played in on goal but saw his final shot well saved by Alex Cairns.