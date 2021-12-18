Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Donovan Wilson fires Sutton to victory over Harrogate and into promotion places

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 5:23 pm
Donovan Wilson (second left) grabbed Sutton’s winner against Harrogate (Yiu Mok/PA)
Donovan Wilson (second left) grabbed Sutton’s winner against Harrogate (Yiu Mok/PA)

Donovan Wilson’s first-half strike fired Sutton to a 1-0 win over Harrogate and  into the Sky Bet League Two promotion places.

The U’s striker scored the only goal of the game on the half hour mark when Omar Bugiel slipped him in and he coolly slotted past keeper Dean Bouzanis.

Jake Beesley scored twice to help Rochdale end their run of six league games without defeat with a 3-0 win over Newport at the Crown Oil Arena.

The first goal came when Conor Grant provided the lay off and Beesley  struck from the edge of the area and found the bottom corner.

He got his second from the penalty spot after Corey O’Keeffe was brought down in the box, and Liam Kelly got the third late on to wrap up all three points for Dale.

Tranmere made it four wins on the spin thanks to a Jay Spearing strike on the hour mark to beat Leyton Orient 1-0 at Prenton Park.

Josh Hawkes put it on a tee for Spearing on the edge of the box who rifled his effort into the top corner to condemn Orient to their second successive defeat.

Salford returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over lowly Stevenage at the Peninsula Stadium.

The goal came just after the half-hour mark when Ash Hunter found Jordan Turnbull at the back post and he nodded in from close range.  Stevenage are now without a win in six games across all competitions.

Eight League Two Saturday matches were postponed as the Omricon variant of Coronavirus played havoc with the fixture list.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal