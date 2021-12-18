Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers extend lead at the top of League One with Alloa victory

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 5:29 pm
Cove Rangers extended their lead at the top of the table to five points (Nick Potts/PA)
Cove Rangers extended their lead at the top of the table to five points (Nick Potts/PA)

Cove Rangers extended their lead at the top of cinch Scottish League One to five points after claiming a 3-0 victory over Alloa at the Balmoral Stadium.

Jamie Masson opened the scoring for the hosts when he smashed home from long range. Rangers doubled their advantage after the break through Rory McAllister’s penalty and sealed all three points five minutes from time when Mitch Megginson curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Montrose lost ground on the leaders as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Queen’s Park at Links Park.

The visitors took the lead through Louis Longridge midway through the first half but Montrose equalised via the penalty spot early in the second half when Graham Webster dispatched from 12 yards.

Peterhead twice came from behind to earn three points with a 3-2 win over Dumbarton.

Andy Geggan broke the deadlock for the home side in the 17th minute before Josh Mulligan equalised for Peterhead, but Connor Duthie restored their advantage just three minutes later.

They were pegged back once again through Russell McLean to send the sides into the break level, but McLean’s second of the game grabbed all three points for the Blue Toon.

The weather affected two games, with Airdrie leading Clyde 2-1 when the referee stopped play due to heavy fog and the same problem stopped play between East Fife and Falkirk with the Bairns leading 1-0.

