Kyle Turner stuns 10-man Raith at the death as Partick Thistle claim victory

Kyle Turner scored a stoppage-time winner as Partick Thistle ended 10-man Raith’s 15-match unbeaten run in dramatic fashion at foggy Firhill.

Rovers could have gone top of the cinch Championship if results had gone their way on Saturday but they crashed to a 1-0 defeat after Thistle finally took advantage of Raith losing Christophe Berra to a red card on the hour mark.

The 36-year-old centre-back was handed his marching orders for a high challenge on Cameron Smith but Raith looked set to hold on for a draw until Thistle substitute Turner struck deep into added time.

The Jags, whose nine-match unbeaten run was ended by Arbroath last time out, had came closest to scoring in the first half with Kevin Holt seeing his cross hit the post before the defender fired wide later in the same attack. Scott Tiffoney also drew a save from Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald before the break.