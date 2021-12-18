Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradford owner confirms he has rejected an offer for the club

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 5:59 pm
Bradford owner Stefan Rupp has rejected an offer from the WAGMI Group to take over Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradford owner Stefan Rupp has rejected an offer from the WAGMI Group to take over Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bradford owner Stefan Rupp has confirmed the club is not up for sale and has rejected an offer from the WAGMI Group.

Earlier this week, Rupp told supporters there had been an offer from the cryptocurrency-based group to take over the Sky Bet League Two club but the owner has dismissed the offer and says “the matter is closed.”

In a statement, Rupp said: “On Thursday I received an offer from the WAGMI United group to purchase the football club. This has been rejected.

“A great deal has been aired publicly since the offer was made. This, as well as a number of factors which will remain private, has led me to this decision.

“As a proud custodian of this wonderful football club, my first and most important responsibility is to protect it and safeguard its long-term future, while upholding our values.

“I, and certainly no one else connected to this football club, is actively trying to promote its sale, and my commitment has not changed.

“The matter is closed, and our attention returns to what is truly important, as we build towards a strong second half of the season and aim to achieve our goals.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone associated with Bradford City AFC a very Merry Christmas, as we look forward to 2022.”

