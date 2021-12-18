Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Stockdale pleased to see Rochdale finally rewarded for good performance

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 6:05 pm
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale was relieved to see his side get a victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale was relieved to see his side get a victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Robbie Stockdale was relieved to see his Rochdale side finally land a result to match their performance as they ran out 3-0 winners against Newport at the Crown Oil Arena.

Jake Beesley’s brace and Liam Kelly’s late strike secured a first win in seven League Two matches for Dale.

“We’ve been threatening that kind of result for a while – I don’t think our results have always reflected how we’ve played so it was pleasing to score the three goals and get a clean sheet,” said Stockdale.

“It was the clean sheet that won it for us because at 1-0 if they score it becomes a nervous place and I felt every player contributed.

“In terms of the goals against column we haven’t been happy with it so we’d done some work on our shape and getting bodies behind the ball then being aggressive with what we do on the back of that. Overall we deserved the win, scored some really good goals and probably should have scored a couple more.”

One of only four League Two games played on Saturday due to the outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, Stockdale called for clarity from the football authorities.

“I think there has to be some kind of clarity with it, in terms of if the Premier League is shut down I think everyone should,” he said.

“There has to be a bit of guidance with regards to fixtures going forward. We’ve not been affected so far, fortunately, but at some point we probably will be.

“Health and safety of everyone comes first and if that means we stop and have a circuit break, so be it, if we carry on and it’s deemed safe, great.”

The in-form Beesley fired Dale ahead two minutes in and converted a 70th-minute penalty after Corey O’Keeffe was fouled by Mickey Demetriou.

Beesley then teed up Kelly to slot home the third in the 89th minute.

Newport boss James Rowberry was incensed by the penalty decision and the fact referee Carl Boyeson refused to discuss the matter after the game as he left the field of play.

“I felt we got done a little bit in the central areas in the opening 20 minutes which was disappointing – we changed the shape and rectified it a little bit but ultimately we didn’t defend well enough as a team, that’s what cost us the game,” he said.

“I felt we were in control until penalty – which was disappointing on two counts because Mickey Demetriou gets bowled over in the corner then gets the ball for the penalty.

“I have to be very careful what I say – we’re not allowed to speak to the referee but I was just trying to understand why he gave the penalty and he wouldn’t give me an answer and kept walking away and got security over for some reason I don’t understand.”

