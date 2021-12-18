Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kilmarnock sack manager Tommy Wright despite match being abandoned

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 6:05 pm
Tommy Wright was sacked by Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kilmarnock have sacked manager Tommy Wright – immediately after their game against Dunfermline was abandoned with the scores level.

Killie were drawing 1-1 against Dunfermline at Rugby Park when referee Craig Napier called a halt amid heavy fog.

The Ayrshire side soon confirmed that Wright had been “relieved of his duties”.

Killie are fifth in the cinch Championship but are only five points behind leaders Arbroath with a game in hand.

They had lost their previous three league games, all 1-0 defeats against promotion rivals Inverness, Arbroath and Raith Rovers, but won two cup ties during that run.

Director Billy Bowie said in a statement: “It is with regret that we have had to take this decision as I know how much Tommy wanted to bring success to Kilmarnock.

“We thank him for his hard work and dedication during his time at Rugby Park and wish him all the best for the future.

“Everyone at the club is under no illusions that promotion back to the Premiership is the number one target for the season and with half of our league matches remaining as well as the upcoming January transfer window, our full focus is on appointing a new manager to achieve that goal.”

Wright took over on February 8 with Killie struggling in the Premiership and they went down after a play-off defeat against Dundee.

Killie took the lead against Dunfermline through Oli Shaw’s early penalty before Craig Wighton equalised in the 20th minute.

