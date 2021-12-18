Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

David Martindale: Livi draw feels like two points dropped

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 6:31 pm
David Martindale felt his side should have taken three points (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale felt his side should have taken three points (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale insists a point was the least his team deserved after Ayo Obileye headed in a late equaliser against Ross County.

David Cancola put the visitors ahead in first-half stoppage time with a stunning curling effort that found the top corner.

Following a dire opening 45 minutes, the Lions took the game to the visitors after the break and created a handful of chances.

But they had to wait until the 89th minute for Obileye to draw them level.

Martindale, whose team remain five points clear of the Staggies in the cinch Scottish Premiership relegation play-off spot, said: “We should have done so much better in the lead up to the goal.

“In general we were too lethargic, slow in possession, the intensity wasn’t there.

“But the second half we looked more like ourselves.

“Over the piece we deserved a point, but it feels like two dropped on reflection.”

Martindale paid credit to Cancola for his strike and revealed he had the chance to sign the Austrian last January.

“It’s a fantastic strike on the stroke of half-time,” Martindale said. “I actually had David in last January with a view to signing him, I know his agent well.

“I couldn’t offer him anything at that time and he went up to Ross County.

“He did OK but I felt we were well versed in midfield areas.

“His CV was strong enough to have a look at him but it was difficult to jump into our midfield.

“He’s a really good kid and a good footballer. You’re always looking for better than you’ve got but he probably wasn’t better than what we had at the time.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was happy to take a point back to the Highlands, despite conceding a late equaliser.

He said: “I’m disappointed to lose the last-minute goal. On the bigger reflection, a point away from home is a good point.

“I believe we’ve not won here in eight or nine years so it was never going to be an easy place to come.

“Off the back of Wednesday night (against Celtic) when so much energy was put into that, if you’re a half-yard short here you are going to get beat because Davie’s teams run hard.

“They have also won their last couple of games.

“If I look at all that in perspective I’m delighted with the team. We had two great chances in the second half; Obileye’s block and Ross Callachan’s effort could have made a difference.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal