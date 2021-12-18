Leam Richardson hails Wigan for rallying to claim win after Oxford fightback

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson praised his side for not letting their heads drop after surrendering a 2-0 lead at fellow promotion hopefuls Oxford before snatching a dramatic late winner through James McClean.

Republic of Ireland international McClean scored a superb 86th-minute decider after injury and illness-hit Oxford had hauled themselves back from two goals down to level.

Richardson admitted his team were not at their best in the 3-2 win, but did just enough to come out on top and stay in touch with leaders Rotherham.

He said: “We scored early and they missed a big chance as well, so the game certainly wasn’t going to be 0-0, was it?

“Thankfully, when you don’t play well, with everything you try and input, with your morale, your fitness and your organisation sometimes gets you through games and I thought it did today.

“With another team, heads might have gone down after losing a two-goal lead but full credit to the lads they work tirelessly hard, they take in information and the lads coming in maintain those levels.

“We started the game five yards off the pace but after five minutes we got into it and the team knows they can go to the end. We finish games strongly.

“Oxford were better than us in the middle of the pitch we were better in both boxes.”

On matchwinner McClean, Richardson said: “Teams are well coached now and the recruitment is important – you are relying on the quality of player.

“Moments in the game like that, you expect your big players to come to the fore and James did that today.”

Will Keane headed Wigan ahead after eight minutes at a Max Power corner, and Power made it 2-0 with a drive from the edge of the area.

Ryan Williams immediately pulled a goal back for Oxford, who were without 11 players, four due to Covid-19.

Centre-forward Matty Taylor made amends for shooting against the bar in the first half when it looked easier to score, by netting from Anthony Forde’s cross after 59 minutes to level it at 2-2.

Although his side were left empty-handed in the end, Oxford head coach Karl Robinson was thrilled with Oxford’s display.

He said: “I thought our performance was sensational.

“Their first goal came from a set-play where we should probably have done a bit better, though there was a foul in there.

“But our goals, and our play, was sensational.

“I really feel that if these players really believe in themselves going forward, we’ll be a real good team.

“We had 11/12 players that we didn’t have available today and to put a performance on like we did, I don’t think there were many teams that could say they could do that.”

He added: “James Henry injured his calf in the warm-up. I don’t know how many problems they want to keep chucking at us, but the way we responded was outstanding.

“We never felt sorry for ourselves at any stage today. That was one of the best games I’ve seen at this stadium – the football, the pace.

“Even with all the problems we’ve got, we gave a team who is almost top of the table a better run for their money than most teams have this season.”