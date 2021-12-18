Ronnie O’Sullivan advances in final of World Grand Prix By Press Association December 18, 2021, 10:51 pm Ronnie O’Sullivan was frustrated by his performance despite reaching the final of the World Grand Prix (Mike Egerton/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Athletics: Metro Aberdeen’s Chris Richardson wants to go to 100k world championships with Great Britain team From Super League fallout to Olympic delight, the quotes of 2021 Eleventh celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing to miss place in grand final John Higgins hammers Ronnie O’Sullivan to reach Scottish Open final