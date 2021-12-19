Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Second media member tests positive for Covid-19 on the fourth day in Adelaide

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 4:51 am Updated: December 19, 2021, 8:05 am
The individual was covering the second Test in Adelaide (Jason O’Brien/PA)
The individual was covering the second Test in Adelaide (Jason O'Brien/PA)

The second Ashes Test was hit by another coronavirus scare after two members of the media tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

It is understood the two individuals were working for separate broadcast organisations at the Adelaide Oval with one of them from the UK media.

News of the first positive test came to light ahead of the fourth day’s play with the person concerned understood to have conducted an interview with England batter Dawid Malan on Saturday.

Malan was not deemed a close contact as the interview took place outside, was social distanced and the individual was wearing a mask.

A statement from the Adelaide Oval read: “We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive Covid result as part of their scheduled testing.

“SA Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person’s close contacts.

“In accordance with our pre-planning we are undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required.”

Pat Cummins was ruled out ahead of the match as a close contact of a positive Covid case
Pat Cummins was ruled out ahead of the match as a close contact of a positive Covid case (Jason O'Brien/PA)

Reports of a second positive test from a person working in a separate part of the ground were confirmed later in the day. Other members of the media were required to undergo further testing as a result of the two cases.

The developments occurred after Australia captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the match ahead of the first day’s play having been deemed a close contact of a positive coronavirus case.

