Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Malky Mackay sees improvement in Ross County players after Livingston point

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 9:35 am
Malky Mackay believes his Ross County players are starting to play the way he wants them to (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay believes his Ross County players are starting to play the way he wants them to (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Malky Mackay insists Ross County’s point at Livingston is further proof that his players are now beginning to understand what is being asked of them.

County led through David Cancola’s stunning first-half injury-time strike and had been on course for all the spoils until Ayo Obileye headed an 89th-minute equaliser.

County remain in the cinch Premiership relegation play-off spot but have only been beaten twice in their last eight games, and both of those setbacks came to the Old Firm – including last Wednesday’s loss to Celtic when the Bhoys needed an injury-time winner.

County face St Johnstone in this Wednesday’s crucial bottom-of-the-table clash and Mackay is delighted with the momentum his team are building.

Mackay said: “There are players beginning to understand how we’re going to play.

“They are all new and have all been thrown together and they are starting to get there in terms of a pattern of play.

“At the start of the season 16 left and 12 came in and they don’t know each other, they don’t know me.

“I’ve got to install a way of playing, the fundamentals I want and they have to go and implement it.

“To be fair, over the piece this season we’ve acquitted ourselves not bad.

“We’ve lost two in eight and those are to the Old Firm and what we’ve got is a group who will run hard.

“And we’ve got the ability to score against any team in the league, as we’ve shown against the Old Firm.

“Any ego is left at the door, they come in and work hard for each other they are no cliques, I don’t want that.

“I’ve got a group here now who are really tight with each other.”

Livingston manager David Martindale enjoyed having a larger than usual crowd of 2,554 even though the club had hoped to play in front of nearly 5,000 after giving away 3,600 tickets to local children.

Martindale said: “I thought it was a good atmosphere.

“The kids aren’t coming away with a defeat from their first game.

“To get over 2,000 after giving out 3,600 tickets, that was maybe signs of the Covid situation.

“It was a nice atmosphere and we were chasing the winner and got the equaliser.

“I personally enjoyed it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal