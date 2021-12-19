Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jessica Naz’s fine strike lifts Tottenham to WSL victory against Everton

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 4:55 pm
Jessica Naz’s superb finish kept Tottenham in third place in the Women’s Super League (Adam Davy/PA)
Jessica Naz’s brilliant strike clinched Tottenham a 1-0 home win against Everton and kept them in third place in the Women’s Super League.

Naz fired the game’s only goal, finding the top corner early in the second half as Tottenham finished the year on a high by maintaining their Champions League challenge.

Rehanne Skinner’s side had briefly slipped out of the top three after Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing of Aston Villa in the day’s early kick-off.

But Tottenham’s sixth league win of the season has lifted them to within a point of second-placed Chelsea and five behind leaders Arsenal.

Arsenal’s home game against Brighton, Chelsea versus West Ham and Manchester City versus Reading had all been postponed due to coronavirus.

Manchester United also kept up their Champions League challenge as they cruised to victory against Villa for their third straight win in all competitions.

England forward Ella Toone scored twice as United briefly climbed above Tottenham, who they now trail by two points.

Toone swept United into an early lead and skipper Katie Zelem’s penalty, after Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton had brought down Hayley Ladd, made it 2-0 at half-time.

England midfielder Lucy Staniforth curled in United’s third goal early in the second period before Martha Thomas’ close-range header and Toone’s second of the match completed the rout.

Villa’s sixth defeat in their last seven league games has left them in 10th place.

Leicester registered their first points of the season and climbed off the foot of the table with a 2-0 home win against relegation rivals Birmingham.

It was a long-awaited victory for the Foxes in boss Lydia Bedford’s second game in charge.

Sophie Howard’s fine curling effort gave them an interval lead and Sam Tierney’s powerful second-half header sealed a first league win of the season.

Leicester leapfrogged Blues, who remain the only top-flight side without a win this season, at the bottom.

