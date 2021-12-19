Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
2021 Sports Personality of the Year Emma Raducanu’s career in numbers

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 9:05 pm
Emma Raducanu established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport this year (John Walton/PA)
Emma Raducanu was on Sunday crowned the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021.

The 19-year-old established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport after her fairytale success at the US Open in September, where she became Britain’s first female winner of a grand slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the teenager’s career so far in numbers.

1 – Raducanu is the current British number one.

44 – years since the previous British winner or finalist at a women’s grand slam singles tournament when Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

2.5million – prize money in US dollars for Raducanu’s efforts, equivalent to £1.8m. Raducanu’s career earnings before the US Open stood at a combined 303,376 dollars, or around £219,000.

Emma Raducanu poses with the US Open trophy
Emma Raducanu clinched the US Open trophy in September (Michael Nagle/Xinhua/PA)

19 – Raducanu’s current age, with just 10 weeks separating her and US Open losing finalist Leylah Fernandez.

150 – Raducanu’s world ranking going into the tournament.

10 – matches in Raducanu’s stunning run in New York, from the first of three qualifying rounds and all the way through the 128-strong draw to the final.

2021 – made her WTA Tour debut in June as a wildcard entry at the Nottingham Open.

0 – sets dropped on the way to the US Open final, winning 18 in succession across qualifying and the main draw.

18 – age when she won the 2021 US Open women’s singles title.

4 – Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon on her grand slam main draw debut, before retiring on medical grounds against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

1 – Raducanu is the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam final.

17 – court on which Raducanu and Fernandez played at Wimbledon in the 2018 girls’ singles, with the latter’s name displayed on the scoreboard as Leylah Annie Fernandez. Raducanu won 6-2 6-4.

5ft 9in – Raducanu’s height.

2.1 million – Instagram followers, with 617,500 on Raducanu’s Twitter account.

