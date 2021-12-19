Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Real Madrid held at home by struggling Cadiz

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 10:15 pm
Karim Benzema could not break the deadlock on Sunday (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)
Karim Benzema could not break the deadlock on Sunday (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)

Real Madrid were held to a shock goalless draw by struggling Cadiz.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side dropped their first points since October after Sunday’s stalemate at the Bernabeu.

They extended their lead at the top of LaLiga to six points but second-placed Sevilla now have a game in hand.

Second-bottom Cadiz grabbed a valuable point in their fight against the drop.

Spain Soccer La Liga
Real Madrid could not find a way through against Cadiz. (Bernat Armangue/PA)

Third-placed Real Betis slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Athletic Bilbao thanks to Oscar De Marcos’ late winner.

Inaki Williams opened the scoring after just two minutes before Juanmi quickly levelled. Nabil Fekir put Betis ahead only for Williams to make it 2-2 and De Marcos’ goal snatched the points in the 89th minute.

Getafe breathed life into their survival chances after Dario Poveda’s stoppage-time winner against Osasuna.

They climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to Poveda’s late header in the 1-0 win which lifted them above the bottom three on goal difference.

Grenada beat Mallorca 4-1 to move closer to their visitors in mid-table. Jorge Molina’s hat-trick and Antonio Puertas’ goal eased them to victory.

In Italy, AC Milan missed the chance to close the gap to Inter Milan at the top of Serie A after losing 1-0 to Napoli.

The visitors leapfrogged Milan into second with both teams four points behind Inter thanks to Elif Elmas’ winner in the San Siro. The hosts had a stoppage-time leveller from Franck Kessie ruled out for offside.

Fiorentina came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Sassuolo and move sixth.

Dusan Vlahovic and Lucas Torreira rescued a point after Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi put the visitors in control. Cristiano Biraghi was sent off for Fiorentina but they held on.

Sampdoria drew 1-1 with Venezia after Thomas Henry’s late leveller cancelled out Manolo Gabbiadini’s first-minute strike.

Torino beat Verona 1-0 thanks to Tommaso Pobega’s goal after Verona had Giangiacomo Magnani dismissed.

Spezia drew 1-1 with Empoli to earn a point in their battle against the drop but extended their winless run to eight and sit three points above the drop zone.

In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-1 at Freiburg as the hosts moved above them into third in the Bundesliga, 14 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Vincenzo Grifo’s panenka penalty gave Freiburg the lead before Charles Aranguiz levelled ahead of the break but Kevin Schade struck in the second half. Elsewhere, Koln beat Stuttgart 1-0.

