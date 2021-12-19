Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

5 things we learned from this weekend’s action in Scotland

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 11:21 pm
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with the Premier Sports Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with the Premier Sports Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic clinched the first piece of silverware of the season on Sunday with a 2-1 Hampden win over Hibernian.

They will not get much time to sit back and enjoy it, with a trip to face St Mirren coming on Wednesday after Rangers moved seven points clear in the cinch Premiership.

There were also wins for Motherwell and Hearts while Livingston and Ross County drew.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Kyogo cannot be stopped

Kyogo Furuhashi sealed Celtic’s first trophy under Ange Postecoglou with a Hampden double despite not being fully fit. The Hoops manager admitted there was no way he could have prevented the Japan international from playing despite him missing the previous two matches with a hamstring injury. “He would have snuck onto the bus and snuck onto the field at some point without me seeing,” he said.

No fairy tale for David Gray

David Gray, left
Kyogo Furuhashi ruined David Gray’s dream (Jane Barlow/PA)

The former Hibernian skipper’s hero status in Leith was already secure following his 2016 Scottish Cup final winner but there was no dream double for the caretaker manager, who was on the verge of joining Eddie Turnbull in a one-man group of people who have won major silverware with the Hibees as player and manager.

Dreams come true for Dean

Motherwell midfielder Dean Cornelius marked his first league start at Fir Park with an excellent goal, his first for the club. It was a special moment for the 20-year-old boyhood Motherwell fan.

It’s no Joker for Jason Cummings

Jason Cummings
Jason Cummings’ future is uncertain (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Dundee striker was absent from their 1-0 defeat by Hearts after being sent home on Friday for being “unfit to train” following an appearance on stage dressed as the Batman villain in Glasgow the previous night. Manager James McPake, who only had 13 first-team players at his disposal, described his former Hibernian team-mate’s actions as “completely unacceptable” and warned of disciplinary action.

Tannadice teenagers provide Rangers manager’s toughest test

Covid-hit Dundee United had four teenagers starting, including 16-year-old debutant Craig Moore but they were only beaten by a 71st-minute penalty following a handball. The visitors almost snatched an Ibrox point when 18-year-old Darren Watson headed against the bar in stoppage time. It was Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s sixth win from six league games but he admitted he was not satisfied with the performance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal