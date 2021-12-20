Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man given banning order for racially abusive tweet sent to Bristol Rovers owner

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 1:35 pm
The tweet was sent following Rovers’ 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw against Barrow (Steven Paston/PA)
A man has been given a 16-week football banning order for sending a racially abusive message to Bristol Rovers owner Wael Al-Qadi.

The Bristol man in his 30s, who sent the offensive message via Twitter following Rovers’ 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw against Barrow on August 28, has received a conditional caution and will also be required to attend a hate crime awareness course.

A Rovers statement said a police investigation was launched to track down the offender, who was using an anonymous account in an attempt to hide his identity.

The tweet was subsequently deleted but, following enquiries by the club, the UK Football Policing Unit and the English Football League, a man was identified and admitted sending the racially abusive message.

Club chief executive Tom Gorringe said: “Rovers is a family club and abuse of any kind will not be tolerated.

“Whether it is players, staff, fellow supporters or any other member of our community, it is vitally important that everyone feels that they can support the club freely.

“The vast majority of our supporters are positive and supportive, but anyone found to be acting in a discriminatory manner will face the appropriate sanctions and will not be welcome here at The Memorial Stadium.

“The rise in social media abuse is a national problem, and not one confined just to our club or sport; however, positive action – as has been the case here – will hopefully help tackle the issue and raise awareness of the effects of what is said online.”

Dedicated football officer PC Mark Neal said: “This was a hate crime. Nobody should be forced to endure such abuse.

“We’d urge anyone who experiences any hate abuse to make sure they report it to police.

“All such reports will be taken seriously and we hope this case shows that offenders will be pursued and dealt with.

“We are grateful for the support of Bristol Rovers and Mr Al-Qadi while we investigated this matter.”

