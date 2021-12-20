Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Boxing Day fixtures in EFL hit by further coronavirus postponements

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 2:19 pm Updated: December 20, 2021, 4:31 pm
Northampton’s Boxing Day clash with Walsall has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Northampton’s Boxing Day clash with Walsall has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A host of Boxing Day fixtures have been postponed as coronavirus outbreaks continue to cause chaos in the English Football League.

Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship game at home to Coventry has been called off, in addition to Stoke’s visit to Barnsley.

League Two fixtures between Northampton and Walsall, Newport and Forest Green, Exeter and Swindon, Bradford and Harrogate, and Bristol Rovers and Sutton also need to be rearranged.

Numerous EFL games have been postponed during the past week following an increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant.

This past weekend, only 16 of the original 35 matches went ahead.

Cardiff confirmed Sunday’s scheduled visit of the Sky Blues would not go ahead due to “several cases of Covid-19” among their playing squad and staff, before Stoke announced similar news later on Monday afternoon.

In the fourth tier, outbreaks at Northampton, Forest Green, Exeter, Bradford and Bristol Rovers led to the five postponements.

Table-topping Forest Green, who sit four points clear of second-placed Northampton, have now seen their last three fixtures called off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]