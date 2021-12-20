Boxing Day fixtures in EFL hit by further coronavirus postponements

An error occurred. Please try again.

A host of Boxing Day fixtures have been postponed as coronavirus outbreaks continue to cause chaos in the English Football League.

Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship game at home to Coventry has been called off, in addition to Stoke’s visit to Barnsley.

League Two fixtures between Northampton and Walsall, Newport and Forest Green, Exeter and Swindon, Bradford and Harrogate, and Bristol Rovers and Sutton also need to be rearranged.

Numerous EFL games have been postponed during the past week following an increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant.

This past weekend, only 16 of the original 35 matches went ahead.

Cardiff confirmed Sunday’s scheduled visit of the Sky Blues would not go ahead due to “several cases of Covid-19” among their playing squad and staff, before Stoke announced similar news later on Monday afternoon.

In the fourth tier, outbreaks at Northampton, Forest Green, Exeter, Bradford and Bristol Rovers led to the five postponements.

Table-topping Forest Green, who sit four points clear of second-placed Northampton, have now seen their last three fixtures called off.