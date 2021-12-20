Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

‘I just had to play’ – Hampden hero Kyogo Furuhashi battles injury in Celtic win

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 3:09 pm
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with the trophy (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with the trophy (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi admitted he felt compelled to play in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final despite fitness concerns.

The Japan international had missed the previous two games with a hamstring issue but made himself available at Hampden amid a lack of natural alternatives at centre-forward.

The gamble paid off handsomely as Furuhashi struck twice as Celtic came from behind to win 2-1.

The 26-year-old told Celtic’s official website: “I wasn’t 100 per cent going into the match after the injury but I just had to play. I had to.

“I could not miss it. I knew what an important match it was for us all and I wanted to be part of it and give as much as I could.

“The atmosphere was so good and it was a joy to play out there in such a big match in front of a full crowd, it really was something special and one of the great moments of my career so far – but I hope, of course, there are some more days like this.”

Furuhashi twice ran beyond the Hibs defence to collect balls over the top and finish in style, but was quick to praise Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic for their assists.

“It’s nice to score the goals but everything we do, we do it together as a team and I need to say that the passes I received from Callum and Tom were fantastic,” he said.

“I know it is my job to find the net but any forward needs support and to receive great assists like that makes my job a bit easier.

“You want to be a footballer and play football for days like yesterday, to be part of these moments when all our hard work comes together and we get the rewards through this kind of success.

“I thought we deserved the win and to come out on top with the trophy we are just all really happy.

“It is just a brilliant feeling to be part of this team and win my first trophy with Celtic and I am delighted for everyone at the club, the manager, our staff and all our supporters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]