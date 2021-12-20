Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has utmost respect for Arsenal despite ‘dad banter’

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 5:57 pm
Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson unwittingly landed himself in hot water with Arsenal fans (Adam Davy/PA)
Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson unwittingly landed himself in hot water with Arsenal fans (Adam Davy/PA)

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted he would use his “dad banter” against him if he were Mikel Arteta.

Johnson takes his League One outfit to Arteta’s Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday having unwittingly incurred the wrath of a section of the Gunners fanbase with a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that he would be happy to face the North London club in the last eight.

Asked if the Spaniard could use his words against him, the Black Cats head coach said: “Listen, that’s my mistake if he did. I would use it – why wouldn’t you? Whether or not he sees that as a big enough motivation…

“All I can say is I have the utmost respect for players, staff and the football club.”

Johnson found himself in hot water with Arsenal fans when, after being asked for his preference ahead of the draw, he said: “I’d love to have Arsenal away, or Tottenham away if not that. And then we’ll wait for the really big guns when it’s two legs.”

Asked if he regretted his remarks, he said: “I regret if it offended anybody because genuinely, anybody that knows me and probably watched the clip will know that it was tongue-in-cheek dad banter.

“My Twitter feed didn’t read it like that, let me tell you, for two or three days after.

“I can assure you I’ve got 100 per cent full respect because the first part of the question was a genuine answer in terms of they are the two clubs that I actually wanted to play because I haven’t played there and I haven’t managed there.”

Whatever Arteta has in store for him, Johnson is promising a “blood and guts” performance from his team at the Emirates Stadium as they attempt to progress in a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League side as recently as 2014.

Asked what impact he has had since arriving on Wearside in December last year, he said: “I think it’s been an honest impact, that’s the first thing. I can look myself in the mirror and say I have tried to do all things right.

“I obviously haven’t made every correct decision along the way, but I think we’ve made more right decisions than wrong. The progress, hopefully, is there to be seen and to be judged by everybody else.

“Obviously it’s nice to be on this stage tomorrow pitting our wits against one of the best teams in the country.

“Yes, we’re the underdog, but that industrious spirit, I’m sure, will be on display in this game and Arsenal will have to work hard for everything they get.

“That’s the key, to make sure that everything we do, we do it strongly and powerfully in our way, and I think the fans will respect that sort of blood and guts performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal