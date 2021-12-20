Tiger and Bubba enjoy family time at PNC Championship – Monday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 20.

Cricket

Absent Australia skipper Pat Cummins loved what he saw.

Lancashire were proud of Jos Buttler’s efforts in the second Test.

Kevin Pietersen stuck up for England.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE just give these England cricketers a bit of slack. An #Ashes tour is incredibly tough & these are not normal times right now. Their batting is horrendous, I know, but go easy please! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 20, 2021

Golf

Tiger Woods loved having the opportunity to play at an event with his son.

“I'm just so thankful to be able to have this opportunity to do it again,” Tiger said after finishing second at the PNC Championship with his son. – TGRhttps://t.co/ABh3VkwmbO — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 20, 2021

A week to remember for Team Woods. 💯 Best of the best from Tiger and Charlie. pic.twitter.com/tQzl54vlIp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2021

Bubba Watson was enjoying some family time.

Great week @PNCchampionship having my family here and my in-laws… special week all around!! pic.twitter.com/8DiQeZgdDs — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) December 19, 2021

Football

Peter Crouch loves the darts.

The darts is something else. Sport of kings https://t.co/3OiswURY5N — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 20, 2021

Happy 23rd birthday Kylian Mbappe.

Fabian Schar celebrated turning the big 30.

Happy birthday, Fabian Schär! 🥳🎉 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IxLvu4JVJV — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 20, 2021

Barcelona turned the clock back.

#OTD in 2015, we beat River (3-0) in Japan to win our third FIFA Club World Cup 📅 pic.twitter.com/0r6MXGOhxv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 20, 2021

As did the Champions League.

Formula One

Mercedes were celebrating Lewis Hamilton’s knighthood.

Arise Sir Lewis Hamilton. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/vpAb4ZA9oU — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 20, 2021

Tennis

Emma Raducanu savoured her SPOTY win.

me & my spoty🥰i’m honoured just to be amongst the other great nominees, let alone win. Thank you to everyone who voted & supported this entire year!♥️ pic.twitter.com/F8whumBXAq — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) December 20, 2021

Laura Robson was on a mission.

En route to Melbourne to see my family for the first time in over two years 🤩 Dodging Omicron is my Christmas miracle — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) December 20, 2021

Athletics

Tis the season to be in the desert.