Dougie Imrie appointed Morton manager

Dougie Imrie has been appointed as the new manager of Morton.

The 38-year-old former Ton player joins the Greenock club from his role as head of academy professional programmes and first-team coach at Livingston.

Imrie, who also played for Clyde, Inverness, Hamilton and St Mirren, takes over from Gus MacPherson, who was sacked earlier in the month.

Morton are bottom of the cinch Championship, one point behind Dunfermline ahead of their Boxing Day game against Queen of the South at Cappielow.

Director Graham Barr told the club’s official website: “It is great to be able to welcome Dougie Imrie to the club as our new first-team manager.

“Following applications closing last week, a shortlist was produced by the board and candidates invited to interviews. Dougie was the standout candidate during the recruitment process and his vision, ambition and enthusiasm for the club was clear to see.

“What was also clear to us in the interview process is that Dougie is both committed and determined to bring success to Morton, both in the short and long term.

“Dougie’s work is already well under way this morning as he looks to prepare for his first game in charge on Boxing Day against Queen of the South.”