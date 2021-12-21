Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dougie Imrie appointed Morton manager

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 11:17 am
Dougie Imrie is the new manager of Morton (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Dougie Imrie is the new manager of Morton (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Dougie Imrie has been appointed as the new manager of Morton.

The 38-year-old former Ton player joins the Greenock club from his role as head of academy professional programmes and first-team coach at Livingston.

Imrie, who also played for Clyde, Inverness, Hamilton and St Mirren, takes over from Gus MacPherson, who was sacked earlier in the month.

Morton are bottom of the cinch Championship, one point behind Dunfermline ahead of their Boxing Day game against Queen of the South at Cappielow.

Director Graham Barr told the club’s official website: “It is great to be able to welcome Dougie Imrie to the club as our new first-team manager.

“Following applications closing last week, a shortlist was produced by the board and candidates invited to interviews. Dougie was the standout candidate during the recruitment process and his vision, ambition and enthusiasm for the club was clear to see.

“What was also clear to us in the interview process is that Dougie is both committed and determined to bring success to Morton, both in the short and long term.

“Dougie’s work is already well under way this morning as he looks to prepare for his first game in charge on Boxing Day against Queen of the South.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]